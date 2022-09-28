NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican and Democratic candidates in Connecticut have differing views on what the most important issue for the midterm elections should be.

Flanked by a team of congressional candidates in Meriden, state GOP chairman Ben Proto said that inflation was at 2% when President Joe Biden was elected to office.

Today, Proto said, it’s 8%.

“That comes out to over $10,000 more a year for the average Connecticut family, just for necessities,” he said. “And folks, they did not get a $10,000 raise, in fact, because of Joe Biden, Dick Blumenthal, Ned Lamont, inflation, they’ve actually lost wages.”

The Republican party’s vision for Connecticut puts the economy at the top of their priorities.

They blame Democrats. George Logan, the Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District, said it’s time for a change.

“We have to replace some of these folks that are down there who are not getting the job done,” he said.

Nationally, Republicans are poised to achieve a majority in Congress.

Dr. Larry Lazor, a Republican and OB-GYN running for the House of Representatives to represent the 1st District said that “It’s a great time to be a Republican, and there’s opportunity to do better.”

But Nancy Dinardo, the state Democratic party chair, said voters are concerned with not only the economy, but protecting abortion rights.

“They like to make up things to distract you from the fact that they’re not really pro-choice,” she said.

All of the Republican challengers said they support a woman’s right to choose.

State Rep. Mike France said he would support Republican efforts in Washington to ban abortion after four months of pregnancy, but with exceptions.

“When you look across Europe, the norm is 12 weeks, the extreme is 15,” he said. “I believe that there ought to be the exceptions for the life of the mother, for rape and incest, included in that bill that has been proposed.”

He added that given the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the next Congress has an obligation to have that debate.

“Law is only as good as like what Mitch McConnell has said,” Dinardo said. “You know that if the Republicans win, the U.S. Senate is going to pass a national law against abortion.”

Republican candidates promise to tackle issues around jobs, strengthen parental rights and stop deadly fentanyl from crossing the southern border.

Jayme Stevenson, the Republican candidate for the 4th Congressional District, blames drug cartels.

“We’re seeing [drugs] on the streets right here in Connecticut, in Wethersfield, in Rocky Hill, where the fentanyl is making its way across the border,” he said.

Quarterly financial reports are due next week on retirements, a fact both parties must face.

Proto believes the reports will show a 15% to 25% reduction in the value of those funds.

“People are going to get poorer next week,” Dinardo said, adding that retirement funds are long-term plans.

Election Day is Nov. 8.