We compiled a guide with everything you need to know before casting your vote in the midterm elections.

What is on my ballot?

Governor Democratic incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont faces Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent candidate Rob Hotaling

U.S. Senate Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, faces Republican Leora Levy

U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District 2nd Congressional District 3rd Congressional District 4th Congressional District 5th Congressional District



Other statewide races on the ballot include lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and comptroller.

See your town’s sample ballot here, or view the list of 2022 November Election Candidates here.

Voters will also weigh in on one ballot measure: Should Connecticut allow early voting?

Early voting allows registered voters to vote in person before Election Day. Connecticut is one of only four states in the country that do not allow early voting.

Am I eligible to vote?

Are you at least 17 and turning 18 on or before Election Day?

Are you a United States citizen?

Are you a Connecticut resident?

If you have been convicted of a disenfranchising felony, have you completed confinement and parole?

If you can answer yes to all three of these questions, you are eligible to register to vote in Connecticut.

Am I registered to vote? What is my party status?

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to check your current registration and party status.

What is the voter registration deadline?

In-person: Nov. 1

By mail: Postmarked by Nov. 1

Online: Nov. 1 Online voter registration must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.

Download voter registration forms: English version | Spanish version

Where and when do I vote on Election Day?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

Can I vote absentee?

Only registered voters who cannot appear at their assigned polling place on Election Day due to absence during voting hours, sickness, physical disability, military service, religious tenets, or duties as an election official can request an absentee ballot for the primaries and general election.

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot request deadline?

In-person: Nov. 7

By mail: Received by Nov. 7

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot return deadline?

In-person: Nov. 8

By mail: Received by Nov. 8

Download an application for an absentee ballot: English application | Spanish application

Learn more about absentee voting here.

Do I need to show identification to vote?

First-time voters must be asked to show a copy of a current valid photo ID that includes a name and address, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government documents with their name and address.

All other voters will be asked to present either a Social Security card or any form of ID that shows either their name and address, name and signature, or name and photograph. However, you may sign an affidavit instead of presenting one of these IDs.

Can I vote in person before Election Day?

No. Connecticut doesn’t currently offer early in-person voting. If you’re unable to vote in person on Election Day, request an absentee ballot.

Is Election Day Registration available?

Election Day Registration (EDR) is available for general elections.

EDR allows anyone who meets the state’s voter eligibility requirements to register, OR is registered in one town but has moved to another town, to vote in person on Election Day.

EDR is not available at your polling place but is available at a designated EDR location in each town from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will register and vote at the designated EDR location in your town.

You must be registered by 8 p.m. on Election Day to vote. You will need to provide proof of identity and residency.

Election results

