NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

These races will determine who will run in the general elections in November.

We compiled this guide with everything you need to know for primary day.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

Am I eligible to vote in a primary election?

You must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary election.

Am I registered to vote? What is my party status?

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to check your current registration and party status.

Can I still register to vote in the primary?

The deadline to register in-person with the Registrar of Voters or with the town clerk is noon Monday, Sept. 11.

Can I see a sample ballot?

There are Democratic primary races in 12 municipalities and Republican primaries in 14. Click on the corresponding municipality below to view the ballot.

Do I need to show photo identification to vote?

No. When you arrive at your polling place, a poll worker will ask to see your ID, but if you do not have one, then in most cases, you may sign an affidavit instead of showing your ID.

There are several options for identification, and they do not need to be a driver’s license or have a photo.

What should I do if I have issues on primary day?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov.