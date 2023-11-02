NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for Connecticut’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

We compiled this guide with everything you need to know for this year’s general election. News 8 will bring you live team coverage, analysis from the Capitol Report team and results on air and online.

When and where do I vote?

Polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

Am I eligible to vote in this general election?

If you are registered to vote, regardless of whether you are affiliated with a party, you can vote in the general election.

Am I registered to vote? What is my party status?

Use the state’s voter lookup tool to check your current registration and party status.

Can I still register to vote in the general election?

The deadline to register online, in person and by mail was Oct. 31.

You can still register to vote on Election Day at designated Election Day Registration sites throughout the state. Learn more about Election Day Registration here.

Can I vote via an absentee ballot?

Voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot for the following reasons: 1) active service in the U.S. armed forces; 2) absence from town; 3) sickness; 4) physical disability; 5) their religion forbids secular activity on that day; 6) their required performance of duties as a primary, referendum, or election official at a polling place other than their own.

Online: You can apply online for an absentee ballot here.

In-person or by mail: You can also submit an application in person or by mail to your local Town Clerk’s office, which you can locate here, by Monday, Nov. 6, the day before Election Day.

You will be able to mail in your absentee ballot. Deliver it in person to your Town Clerk’s office or to a secure drop box located outside your town hall until polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

If you choose to mail in your ballot, the USPS recommends doing so seven days before Election Day to give it enough time to reach your Board of Elections. You can track the status of your ballot here.

If it is within six days of the election, fill out an emergency application, which can be found here.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Click on the corresponding municipality below to view the sample ballot.

Do I need to show a photo ID to vote?

Unless this is your first time voting, you do not need to show an ID when checking in at your polling place. Although you will be asked to show some form of ID, you may sign an affidavit instead.

If this is your first election and you didn’t provide identification (your driver’s license or state ID number, the last four digits of your social security number, or an application for a state-assigned number) when you registered to vote, you will need a photo ID or an identifying document like a copy of a utility bill or a bank statement. If you don’t bring identification, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

There are several options for identification, and they do not need to be a driver’s license or have a photo.

What should I do if I have issues at the polls?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact Connecticut’s Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or elections@ct.gov.

Where can I find election results?

News 8 will share general election results after polls close at 8 p.m. on air and online.

📲 Download the free News 8 app to stay updated on the go >> App Store | Google Play