NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut voters have decided on several referendums around the state.

Voters in New Haven resoundingly passed a revision to the city charter. It moves the mayor and alders from two to four-year terms. It also gives alders a pay raise. The new charter rules take effect in 2027.

Middletown voters said “no” to spending $13.5 million on a new boathouse. The Middletown High School Rowing Team shares the John K. Smith Boathouse with the city’s recreational rowing club. Supporters of the plan say the old building is too small and lacks heat.

By about 560 votes, Simsbury voters said no to selling recreational marijuana in town. The vote means pot shops can’t open there, but people 21 and over can still use marijuana.

By a 165-vote margin, Norwich voters voted down a plan to spend nearly $45 million on a new police station. Backers of the plan say the city has outgrown the old building.