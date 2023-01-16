HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) set a date for special elections to fill three open seats in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

The special elections will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to fill vacancies in the following districts.

The 6 th District, which covers parts of Hartford and West Hartford and was most recently held by Democrat Edwin Vargas before he resigned;

The 100th District in Middletown, which was most recently held by Democrat Quentin "Q" Williams, who was killed in a crash earlier this month; and

The 148th District in Stamford for the seat held by Democrat Daniel Fox, who also resigned.

Under state law, the governor is required to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat becoming vacant, and the special election must be held 46 days after that.

