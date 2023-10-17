ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Town of Enfield has installed cameras at some of their ballot drop boxes amid concerns about absentee ballot security, according to the town manager.

The town manager said security cameras were installed at three ballot drop boxes in town. The cameras cost $8,190 and the money is coming from the surplus funds in the Town Clerk Election budget line item.

The three locations that received cameras include Town Hall (820 Enfield St.), the drive-thru at the Enfield Express (800 Enfield St.) and the Central Library (104 Middle St.).

These cameras come as other surrounding towns deal with concerns regarding absentee ballot security, including the allegations of illegal ballot box stuffing during the Bridgeport mayoral primary.