HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate?

It depends on the claim.

News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement.

Here are the claims, and whether they are true:

Did the state use federal dollars to balance the budget?

Lamont: “Four years ago, we were looking at a $2 billion budget deficits as far as the eye can see. We got that budget balanced without any federal dollars. We got that budget balanced. We balanced it again. And then we got hit by COVID.

The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management said Lamont’s claim is true. The state did not use federal dollars to balance the budget.

What is the true total of the “rainy day fund”?

Stefanowski: “We’re sitting on $6 billion of a slush fund.”

The comptroller told News 8 that the budget reserve fund, also knows as the “rainy day fund,” is currently at $3.3 billion. Stefanowski’s number was false.

Was there a law enforcement vote of no confidence on Lamont?

Stefanowski: “This governor has decimated law enforcement across the state. The state troopers gave him a 70% vote of no confidence.”

News 8 reached out to the state police union on this claim. It did not respond to the station’s requests.

Does Connecticut have more state police today than four years ago?

Lamont: “Today, despite what you hear, we have more state police today than we had four years ago.”

News 8’s research shows that that appears to be true. There were 917 sworn officers in 2018 and 1,054 in 2021. The 2022 numbers have not been released.

Watch the full debate to learn more on the candidates’ stances.