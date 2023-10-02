MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Former state senator and 2022 Republican candidate from Congress, George Logan, has announced his run for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Logan took to X Monday to announce his plans to run for Congress in what he says is the “most important race in the entire nation.”

“I am running for Congress because the status quo in Washington D.C. isn’t working, and we

know it doesn’t have to be this way,” said Logan in a press release regarding his announcement. “I’ve got a proven record of working with both parties to find real solutions for Connecticut families, and I’m excited to do the same in Congress.”

Logan lost a close race, by just over 2,000 votes, to Congresswoman Jahana Hayes in 2022. The Republican National Committee poured a lot of money and resources into that race to try and defeat Hayes.

Logan and his campaign have also released their first video ad. His campaign will also be hosting a kickoff event Monday night in Watertown.

Hayes has already announced her plans to run for a third term.

News 8 contacted Hayes for comment on Logan’s latest bid to unseat her.