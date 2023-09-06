HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters!

Hamden’s Democratic delegation endorsed incumbent Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett (D) on Wednesday in her bid for re-election at the capitol.

Democratic challenger Walter Morton and Republican Rival Crystal Daley later joined together for a news conference. During the conference, the mayoral candidates alleged that Mayor Garrett had inappropriately used her position to promote her campaign and town resources including the Hamden Facebook page.

“Both Walter and I have filed a complaint to the state elections, that provides examples and proof of the continued abuse of power. It is unacceptable that a person in leadership would use their position to promote their campaign with town resources,” Dailey said.

Mayor Garrett responded to the allegations stating that she is using social media to promote positive content in Hamden.

“It’s really interesting that they’re working together, what it tells me is the dem running against isn’t much of a dem and I read the complaint, what it really says is I’m doing such a good job promoting the town being positive and being the mayor that it’s making it very hard for them to run against me,” Garrett said.

The primary will be held on Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.