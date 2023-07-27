HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin endorsed a candidate seeking his seat in November.

Bronin announced Thursday that he’s backing Democrat Arunan Arulampalam in the race for Hartford mayor.

Earlier this week, the Hartford Democratic Town Committee officially endorsed Arulampalam.

Bronin, first elected mayor in 2016, announced in November that he would not run for reelection.

Arulampalam will face retired judge Eric Coleman and state Sen. John Fonfara (D-Conn.) in the Democrat primary on Sept. 12.