HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The candidates for Hartford mayor faced off in a debate on Monday night at Wolfies on Park Street.



The candidates at the debate included Republican Mike McGarry, Giselle Jacobs, Democrat Nick Lebron, Stan McCauley and Mark Stewart.



Democratic candidate Arunan Arulampalam was noticeably missing from the event. Arulampalam was recently endorsed for Hartford mayor by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn).

Arulampalam’s campaign manager Cristian Corza released the following statement regarding his absence at the debate.

“Arunan has participated in more than 20 debates, town halls, and forums throughout this election, sponsored by various media or nonprofit groups. Tonight’s event, however, was hastily organized by petitioning candidates and is taking place at a party supply store owned by one of their relatives.”



More than 100 people were in the audience to watch the debate. Audience members asked the candidates questions on poverty, education, economic development, crime and healthcare.

During the debate, audience members were given red and green cards to show whether or not they agreed with a candidate’s statement.

Watch the full video in the player above to learn more.

