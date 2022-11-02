NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the midterm elections less than a week away on Nov. 8, the issue that voters in America care about most continues to be inflation, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

The national poll finds 36% of Americans care about inflation the most — up nine percentage points from Quinnipiac University’s last national poll in August. Abortion (10%) ranks as the second most urgent issue.

Connecticut voter guide for November 2022 general election

Among Republicans, the issue of inflation (57%) ranks first, followed by immigration (15%).

Among Democrats, the top issues for voters are abortion (19%), inflation (15%), gun violence (14%), climate change (10%) and election laws (10%).

Among independents, inflation (41%) ranks first, with no other issue reaching double digits.

Voter Enthusiasm

In measuring how motivated voters are in this year’s midterm elections, roughly half of registered voters (52%) say they are more motivated to vote than in past midterm elections while 7% say they are less motivated, and 40% say they are just as motivated as usual.

Control of Congress

The Republican Party has a small advantage when it comes to who voters would want to see win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. In August, the Democratic Party had a small advantage. Asked about which party voters would want to see win control of the U.S. Senate, 48% say the Republican Party, and 45% say the Democratic Party.

Other Key Findings

The vast majority of Americans (76%) think that the election results in their state will be legitimate. But many Americans express concerns that there will be either widespread voter fraud or widespread voter suppression in the general elections in their state.

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating among Americans is at a negative 36 – 53%, down from his highest score of 2022 in August at a negative 40 – 52%.

More than 7 out of 10 Americans are concerned about the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons.

Responses are reported for 2,203 adults surveyed from Oct. 26-30 with a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.1 percentage points. The survey includes 2,010 self-identified registered voters with a margin of sampling error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.

For full poll results, visit poll.qu.edu.

…

News 8 is your local election headquarters. Midterm elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. News 8 will bring you up-to-the-minute results once polls close at 8 p.m. Tune in for live team coverage on air and online.

📲 Download the News 8 app to stay updated on the go >> App Store | Google Play

📧 Sign up for News 8 email alerts to have news sent to your inbox