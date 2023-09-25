BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Judge William Clark will be making a decision Monday in regard to the lawsuit filed by the John Gomes campaign.

The lawsuit was filed against incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim concerning the allegations of voter misconduct in the recent Bridgeport primary election.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) voted Wednesday to formally launch an investigation into Bridgeport’s Democratic mayoral primary election after a video surfaced of a woman allegedly stuffing ballots into a drop box.

Gomes sat down with News 8’s Dannis House about the controversy. News 8 also invited Mayor Joe Ganim to join the conversation, but he declined our invitation.

Ganim said that he didn’t realize the severity of the allegations until he saw the video and that based on the evidence presented to him, he believes there was “definitely fraudulent act, tampering act and the complete violation of the civil rights of all our registered voters in Bridgeport.”

