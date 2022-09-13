NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont leads Republican Bob Stefanowski by more than 10 points in the race for governor, according to a new voter survey by WTNH / The Hill / Emerson College Polling.

If the election for governor were held today, who would you vote for at this time?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Republican Bob Stefanowski 384 38.4 38.4 38.4 Democrat Ned Lamont 485 48.5 48.5 86.9 Someone else 40 4.0 4.0 90.9 Undecided 91 9.1 9.1 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

The statewide poll of 1,000 likely voters found that Lamont, a Democrat, leads Stefanowski by a 48.5 to 38.4 margin. The poll also shows that 9% of voters are undecided and 4% say they plan to vote for someone else.

A May poll by WTNH showed that Lamont led Stefanowski by 50.5% to 38%.

About 55% of voters hold a very or somewhat favorable view of Lamont while 40% have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of the governor. For Stefanowski, 45% of voters have a very or somewhat favorable view of him, while 45% have a somewhat or very unfavorable view of Stefanowski.

“For Gov. Lamont, what’s really driving this is his favorability. He’s got around a 53, 55% favorable rating here in the state, and Stefanowski is down in the mid-forties. And so that’s a strong place for the incumbent to be,’’ said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Who do you believe is more trustworthy, Ned Lamont or Bob Stefanowski?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Ned Lamont 567 56.7 56.7 56.7 Bob Stefanowski 433 43.3 43.3 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

“What we’re seeing is an age divide here in Connecticut, where you have young voters, those under 35 and older voters, those over 65, breaking heavily for the Democrats by about 20 to 30 points. And then the Republicans are fighting among those middle-aged folks, 35 to 49, maybe a little bit up to 55. And we’ll have to see what the turnout looks like.”

“For Lamont, his biggest concern is the economy. If the economy was to go in a downward trend, if gas prices were to increase over the next couple of weeks, I could see him being the voters holding him responsible for those changes”

When asked which gubernatorial candidate they believe is more trustworthy, Lamont or Stefanowski, a majority of voters (57%) believe Lamont is more trustworthy while 43% think Stefanoswki is more trustworthy.

Lamont, who is seeking a second term after his election in 2018, continues to receive significant support from female voters. The poll found that 50% of female voters planned to vote for Lamont while 32% said they would support Stefanowski.

How likely are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Somewhat likely 115 11.5 11.5 11.5 Very likely 885 88.5 88.5 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

“There’s a big gender divide as well in Connecticut, where women are twice as likely to be voting essentially for the Democratic candidate than the males voting for the Republicans,’’ Kimball said.





A majority of Connecticut’s likely voters (53%) think the state is generally headed in the right direction, whereas 47% think it is on the wrong track.

Do you think things in Connecticut are generally headed in the right direction or do you feel the state is on the wrong track?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Right direction 526 526 52.6 52.6 Wrong track 474 47.4 47.4 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

The Lamont campaign released a statement about the poll results saying:

“These polls are a snapshot in time. The only polls that matter are the ones that voters will head to in November. In the meantime, Governor Lamont is laser-focused on governing and continuing to lead with responsible fiscal management that delivered historic tax cuts for the middle class, and record investments in childcare, education, and workforce development. All of which has made Connecticut the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family.”

“[Lamont] and his super PAC have spent over $500,000 a week beating me up on TV, and despite that, we picked up two points. He’s dropped under 50 percent. He’s got more than half the state of Connecticut not wanting him to continue as governor,” Stefanowski said/

The poll was conducted Sept. 7-9, with a margin of error of plus or minus three points. Voters were contacted by cell phone, landline and through an online panel.