NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the midterm elections less than two weeks away, News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of this election cycle.

The 5th Congressional District race is shaping up to be a competitive one. The district stretches from New Britain to Torrington to Danbury in western Connecticut.

This race has the eyes of both the Democratic Congressional Committee and the Republican House Leadership Fund. Each wants the seat to change the balance of power in Congress. More than $7 million in political ads has been spent thus far.

If the election for US Congress were held today, who would you vote for at this time?

Republican George Logan is up by one point — 48% to 47% — over incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes. Four percent is undecided. This race is within the margin of error.



Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Democrat Jahana Hayes 236 47.3 47.3 47.3 Republican George Logan 240 48.0 48.0 95.3 Someone else 2 .4 .4 95.7 Undecided 21 4.3 4.3 100.0 Total 500 100.0 100.0



There is a gender divide among voters: 55% of women say they will vote to re-elect Hayes; 57% of men say they will vote for Logan.

When it comes to independent voters, they are breaking for the Republicans — Logan gets 53% of them to Hayes’ 38%.

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Jahana Hayes?

A majority of voters (51%) have a favorable view of Hayes, while 46% have an unfavorable view of the congresswoman. Three percent are unsure of their opinion of Hayes.



Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Very favorable 174 34.8 34.8 34.8 Somewhat favorable 82 16.4 16.4 51.2 Somewhat unfavorable 39 7.9 7.9 59.1 Very unfavorable 188 37.6 37.6 96.7 Unsure 17 3.3 3.3 100.0 Never heard of this person 0 .0 .0 100.0 Total 500 100.0 100.0



Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of George Logan?



Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Very favorable 135 27.0 27.0 27.0 Somewhat favorable 89 17.8 17.8 44.7 Somewhat unfavorable 68 13.6 13.6 58.3 Very unfavorable 114 22.7 22.7 81.0 Unsure 61 12.2 12.2 93.2 Never heard of this person 34 6.8 6.8 100.0 Total 500 100.0 100.0



Unfavorable rates show 46% for Hayes and 36% for Logan, and 12% are unsure who Logan is and 7% have never heard of him.

“It will be interesting in the next two weeks what happens as voters really tune in and that 20% either likes him or dislikes him,” said Spencer Kimball, the executive director at Emerson College Polling. “That will make the difference in this race.”

Earlier this week, we released poll results focusing on the races for governor and U.S. Senate. We also looked at what issues are motivating voters to cast their ballots and early voting in Connecticut.

The survey of Connecticut voters was conducted Oct. 19-21. The margin of error +/- 3 percentage points.