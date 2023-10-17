BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim testified Tuesday about allegations of illegal ballot box stuffing during the city’s recent mayoral primary.

A lawsuit was filed by fellow Democrat John Gomes and his campaign, challenging the results of the Sept. 12 primary, in which Ganim defeated Gomes by about 250 votes.

Ganim took the stand for about an hour and a half, answering questions surrounding the September primary and absentee ballots. The hearing and questions stem from videos Gomes and his campaign team released, which they claim showed a Ganim supporter stuffing absentee ballots into a ballot drop box.

In court Tuesday, Gomes’ attorney wanted to know if Ganim knew anything about this, but he has denied any knowledge or wrongdoing and stands for the integrity of this process.

