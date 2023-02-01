NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart (R-Conn.) will run for re-election this year.

The 35-year-old Republican unveiled her plans on Instagram Wednesday morning.

In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Dennis House, Stewart said she decided to run again after discussing plans with her family. She said that she’s really excited to run for re-election, and after a lot of speculation, she now she’s that she’s “ready.”

I think that after a lot of careful consideration and talking this through with not just my family, but with the people in our community, I’m going to give it a go for for another another term. And I hope that people will put their confidence in me once again. The time is right. Had you thought about not doing it? I did. I think that, you know, after so long, you I think I get in my own head. Right. And you think that in politics you have a shelf life. And we know this about politicians. They don’t tend to age like wine. They age like cheese. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart

