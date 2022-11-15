HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A week after winning re-election, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) will discuss administrative plans for his second term in office.

The governor will hold a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Watch it live in the video above.

Before the news conference, Lamont announced that Paul Mounds, Jr., who has served as his chief of staff since February 2020, and Nora Dannehy, who has served as his general counsel since March 2021, have each chosen to step down from their respective roles at the end of the governor’s first term to pursue new opportunities.

When Lamont begins his second term in January 2023, Jonathan Dach will serve as his chief of staff and Natalie Braswell will serve as his general counsel, the governor said.

Dach currently serves as Lamont’s policy director, a position he has held since the start of the governor’s first term in January 2019.

Braswell currently serves as state comptroller in a position that she began on Dec. 31, 2021, following the resignation of former Comptroller Kevin Lembo, who stepped down from the role due to health issues.

Jonathan Dach Natalie Braswell

Lamont is set to receive the oath of office and begin his second term on Jan. 4, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.