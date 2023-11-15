BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A source tells News 8 that a new date has been set for the Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary election.

We’re told the court-ordered do-over will be held on Jan. 23. The source told News 8 that if challenger John Gomes wins, another general election would tentatively be set for Feb. 27, 2024. They will also be required to specially mark the ballots that were put in drop boxes.

We have reached out to both incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and Gomes for comment.

