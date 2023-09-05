NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters!

Hopeful mayoral candidates took to the stage on Tuesday night for the New Haven mayoral Democratic debate ahead of the primary election next week.



Incumbent New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D-Conn.) went head to head against challenger Liam Brennan, a former legal aid attorney.

A major talking point during the debate was how to best enforce the law in the Elm City.

“There has to be some accountability, particularly for people that are selling fentanyl to so many people in our community and ruin people’s lives,” Elicker said.

Elicker and Brennan also discussed how illegal drug use is impacting Elm City residents, the best ways to help those suffering from addiction and how to deter crime.



“But, putting people in jail for that is not the answer, when people are selling things that are going to kill then yes they should be held accountable. How we do that? We need to be very innovative and very thoughtful,” Brennan said.



The primaries will be held on Sept. 12th and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.