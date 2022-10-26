NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, less than two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season.

On Tuesday, we released the poll results for the race for governor and looked at what issues are motivating voters to cast their ballots.

There is a big question on the ballot this year: Should the Connecticut Constitution be amended to allow for early voting?

This was tried years ago, and it failed. Supporters are hoping this time is different.

How do you plan to vote on ballot question 1, which would amend the state Constitution to allow for early voting?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent I plan to vote yes 522 52.2 52.2 52.2 I plan to vote no 353 35.3 35.3 87.5 I am undecided 125 12.5 12.5 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

A majority of voters (52%) plan to vote yes, which would amend the Connecticut Constitution to allow for early voting, while 35% would vote no. Thirteen percent are undecided.

Once the ballot question is voted on, it would be up to the state legislature to then craft a road map. When would early voting start? And for how many days before the election?

Connecticut is one of four states that does not have early voting. Our pollster points out that midterm elections usually favor the minority party. Those voters are energized to vote because they want a change in leadership.

“On the Republican side, being the party out of power, we see that those voters are fairly more significantly likely to come out to the polls than otherwise,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “On the Democratic side, the abortion access issue is an issue that younger voters seem to be galvanized around, not at a significant level, but generally higher than what we see in midterm elections.”

On Wednesday, starting at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut, we’ll share the results of a hotly contested race that hasn’t been looked at in-depth this election cycle: the 5th Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan.

On Thursday, starting at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Connecticut, we’ll share the results of a hotly contested race that hasn’t been looked at in-depth this election cycle: the 5th Congressional District race between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan.

The survey of Connecticut voters was conducted Oct. 19-21. The margin of error +/- 3 percentage points.