NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, just two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season.

The latest poll shows Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont maintaining a double-digit lead over Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski in the race for Connecticut governor.

Do you think things in Connecticut are generally headed in the right direction or do you feel the state is on the wrong track?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Right direction 532 53.2 53.2 53.2 Wrong track 468 46.8 46.8 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

A majority of Connecticut voters (53%), think the state is generally headed in the right direction, while 47% think it is on the wrong track.

Younger voters, 18-34, have the largest majority who think the state is on the right track at 63%. Among voters 65 and over, 60% think state is on the right track. Among voters 50-64, 56% think state is on the wrong track.

Which of the following issues is most important in determining your vote this November?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Education 35 3.5 3.5 11.2 Economy (jobs, inflation, taxes) 439 43.9 43.9 55.1 Crime 34 3.4 3.4 58.5 Immigration 47 4.7 4.7 63.2 Housing affordability 18 1.8 1.8 65.0 Abortion access 125 12.5 12.5 77.4 Gun control 41 4.1 4.1 81.5 Threats to democracy 154 15.4 15.4 96.9 Something else (please specify) 31 3.1 3.1 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

The economy is the most important issue for 44% of Connecticut voters, followed by threats to democracy (15%), abortion access (13%), and healthcare (8%).

“The issue of the economy generally breaks for the Republicans by a large margin, like 3 to 1, and we sort of seeing that here in Connecticut,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “But both Lamont and Blumenthal have been able to kind of cut into that not significantly, but just shave off enough points that that’s why they carry double-digit leads. However, if there is a road to a pathway to victory for the Republicans, it is with the issue of the economy and probably with Independent voters.”

Kimball said Stefanowski and Leora Levy, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, have a lead among Independent voters.

In Connecticut, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans, so Kimball said that Independent support would need to be at least 60%. Right now, the Republican gubernatorial and senate candidates are at 49% among independents.

On the issue of reproductive rights, voters are split 51% to 47% on whether the overturning of Roe v. Wade is motivating them to cast a ballot.

The survey of Connecticut voters was conducted Oct. 19-21. The margin of error +/- 3 percentage points.

On Wednesday, we’ll reveal the numbers in the race for U.S. Senate and look at what voters think about early voting in Connecticut.