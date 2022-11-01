(WTNH) — In just one week, voters will head to the polls.

News 8 will host the final debate among the candidates for governor in the state: incumbent Governor Ned Lamont, Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, and Independent Party challenger Rob Hotaling.

The debate will be hosted live at Mohegan Sun at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

One thing viewers can expect to hear is the words “rainy day fund”. They can also expect Stefanowski to come out swinging, as News 8/The Hill/Emerson College’s latest poll still has him down by double digits.

In the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll, Lamont has an 11-point lead over his republican challenger, 52% to 41%.

57% of those polled have a favorable view of the governor, compared to 48% favorability for Republican Stefanowski. However, there’s a much smaller majority that thinks the state is headed in the right direction.

That number is just 53%. This leads some to believe that independents are breaking in the direction of the republicans.

News 8’s latest poll also found that the economy is by far the most important issue for voters, followed by threats to democracy and abortion access a distant second and third.

Both Lamont and Stefanowski are comfortable talking economics, as they are both businessmen. The last time they were on stage together, just over a month ago, Stefanowski suggested bringing in private funding to help with public transportation.

Lamont pitched a $150 million Boost fund deal among the state, banks, and small businesses.

Based on the ads, and what we’ve heard on the campaign trail, expect Stefanowski to keep talking about the Governor’s record on crime. Also, about spending some of the state’s rainy day fund.

Watch the debate live on News 8 or online at wtnh.com.