WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An inauguration ceremony was held on Friday night for the new Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski (D).

The event began with a ceremonial blessing for the new mayoral administration at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Waterbury.

Pernerewski was later sworn in at John F. Kennedy High School in front of various state leaders including Gov. Ned Lamont, Attorney General William Tong and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

“The governor and I and the United States senators are here to show that we believe in the mayor and his leadership,” Bysiewicz said.

Prior to the ceremony, Pernerewski hit the ground running Waterbury City Hall to meet with his department heads and the city’s police chief.

“We’re going from Neil to Paul, it’s going to be seamless, I love the spirit here in the optimism with they’ve accomplished so much in the last 10 years here in Waterbury, the pride the optimism, let’s keep it going Paul,” Lamont said.

Pernerewski is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and Georgetown Law. He served as counsel for the Connecticut Airport Authority but spent most of his career as an assistant attorney general with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

“I worked with him literally day in and day out, and he has intellect and drive and a great work ethic and most important he has integrity,” Blumenthal said.

Pernerewski took his oath with the top political leaders on the stage behind him. The significance was not lost on him.

“It just shows how important they all think that Waterbury is, and we appreciate the support that we have here, so it’s helping us succeed so much in Waterbury, so we are very grateful for it all,” Pernerewski said.

Former Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary stepped down as the mayor of Waterbury after serving the city in that role for 12 years. He also served as the Waterbury Police Chief for 30 years. He steps down knowing the city is in good hands.

The former mayor said he’s 65 years old he’s ready for retirement, it’s time for the city to have new hands on the range, and now he has a new granddaughter in the family.

“I will miss it, but it is a beautiful feeling when you leave something better than you found it, and that’s how we feel about this, Waterbury is definitely in a good place and it’s on the move,” O’Leary said.