DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Fewer than 400 people voted in Derby’s Republican primary for mayor.

When all the ballots were counted, Alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. was ahead of Mayor Richard Dziekan, 202-192. That small margin now triggers a mandatory recount by the city.

“The ballots have been sealed, and they are locked in the secure vault,” Derby’s City Clerk Marc Garofalo (D) said. “On Friday at noon, we will conduct the recanvass, as it’s technically called.”

Dziekan said he thought he would win the primary based on the reception he got on election day.

“I was kind of surprised,” Dziekan said. “A lot of people I talked to, a lot of my voters came out.”

His challenger sees his slim lead holding.

“The recanvass for Friday, I think, is just more of a formality for meeting the criteria for the state of Connecticut,” DiGiovanni said. “I think the results will hold where they are.”

An incumbent mayor losing a primary election by just a handful of votes is newsworthy enough. What is making extra headlines in Derby is that the person running against the mayor faces charges in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

DiGiovanni was arraigned on four federal misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. He said he is innocent and that voters know what happened.

“They pretty much know the information that’s out there,” DiGiovanni said. “It’s been repeated over and over for quite some time, so it’s nothing new to the citizens of Derby.”

Dziekan said he expected the “Trump factor” to play a role in the primary and has already secured an independent spot on the general election ballot. He intends to win in November, regardless of the recount.

“You drove through Derby, you saw all the construction going on, the building going on, the progress that Derby has made in the past six years during my administration,” Dziekan said.

DiGiovanni said he is ready for a rematch as well.

“I have a tremendous amount of support on both sides of the aisle and even unaffiliated voters,” DiGiovanni said.

Friday’s recount is open to the public to observe.