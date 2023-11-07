DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The incumbent mayor of Derby and an alderman who federal prosecutors charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, will be battling to become the town’s next mayor.

Incumbent Richar Dziekan is running as an independent and is making a bid for a fourth term after he lost in the Republican primary to Gino DiGiovanni Jr.

DiGiovanni Jr. has been charged by federal prosecutors for his involvement in the January 6 riot at the capitol.

He admits that he was there that day but denies any wrongdoing.

