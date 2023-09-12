DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Republicans in Derby will decide Tuesday whether to unseat their three-term incumbent mayor in favor of a local official recently charged in federal court for his involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Incumbent Republican Mayor Richard Dziekan faces a primary challenge from alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr., who federal prosecutors charged in August with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

DiGiovanni, elected alderman ten months after the riot, acknowledged being at the Capitol that day but denied any wrongdoing. He has the local Republican Party committee’s endorsement, which Dziekan did not seek.

“Everyone knows about it,” DiGiovanni said. “I’ve been truthful and forthcoming, and it’s been the same since day one on that.”

“Innocent until proven guilty,” Dziekan said of DiGiovanni. “I know the family. I know the father. I know Gino. He’s got to deal with that, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Dziekan was first elected mayor in 2017 after unseating Democratic incumbent Anita Dugatto in a rematch of their 2015 contest.

The Republican primary winner will advance to the Nov. 7 general election to face Democrat Joe DiMartino, a former alderman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.