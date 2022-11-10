NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican George Logan’s bid to unseat Democrat Jahana Hayes in the 5th Congressional District has come to an end.

The official word came on Wednesday night. After a technical issue involving votes in Salisbury, the Secretary of the State’s Office declared Hayes won a third term by 1,842 votes.

With less than 2,000 votes separating Hayes and Logan, the margin is not enough to trigger a recount.

Logan held a press conference Thursday morning, saying a team of lawyers and election workers had spent the last two days investigating the election.

“We had concerns, and still have concerns, about the counting and reporting of the votes,” Logan said. “We have come to the conclusion that our issues would not yield enough votes to change the outcome of the election.”

WATCH: Republican George Logan concedes 5th Congressional District race

The final numbers gave Hayes a margin of victory of 0.72%. To trigger a recount, the margin has to be less than 0.5%

One reason this race is getting extra scrutiny is because of all the national attention and national money surrounding it. Hayes said those factors made this campaign even tougher

“This was different from my other races because this wasn’t a race between two people fighting to represent this district,” Hayes said. “This was a race between me and national super PACs.”

With her narrow victory now official, Logan said he called the congresswoman to congratulate her.

“The time has come for this campaign to end, and for all of us to come together and work towards a brighter future,” Logan said.

Logan did not answer questions about future plans but said he will not stop his advocacy for the people.