NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, less than two weeks away. The balance of power in Washington could hinge on who wins the Senate races around the country.

News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season. On Tuesday, we released the poll results for the race for governor and looked at what issues are motivating voters to cast their ballots.

Compared to our last poll in September, the margins in the race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut are the same.

If the election for U.S. Senate were held today, who would you vote for at this time?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Republican Leora Levy 403 40.3 40.3 40.3 Democrat Richard Blumenthal 530 53.0 53.0 93.3 Someone else 16 1.6 1.6 94.9 Undecided 51 5.1 5.1 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

Democratic incumbent Richard Blumenthal maintains a 13-point lead over Republican nominee Leora Levy, 53% to 40%. Five percent are undecided, and 2% would support someone else.

When it comes to favorability ratings, a majority of voters (53%) have a favorable view of Blumenthal, while 41% have a favorable view of Levy.

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Richard Blumenthal?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Very favorable 333 33.3 33.3 33.3 Somewhat favorable 193 19.3 19.3 52.6 Somewhat unfavorable 91 9.1 9.1 61.7 Very unfavorable 341 34.1 34.1 95.8 Unsure 28 2.8 2.8 98.6 Never heard of this person 14 1.4 1.4 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Leora Levy?

Frequency Percent Valid Percent Cumulative Percent Very favorable 241 24.1 24.1 24.1 Somewhat favorable 164 16.4 16.4 40.6 Somewhat unfavorable 82 8.2 8.2 48.8 Very unfavorable 275 27.5 27.5 76.3 Unsure 137 13.7 13.7 90.0 Never heard of this person 100 10.0 10.0 100.0 Total 1000 100.0 100.0

Four percent are unsure or have never heard of Blumenthal, compared to 24% who are unsure or have not heard of Levy.

Levy was not on TV for 10 weeks. She recently held a fundraiser at former President Donald Trump’s Mara-Lago resort to pay for more political ads.

“Those are the type of game changers that will move the needle in a political election,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Communication activities, advertisements, and if she hasn’t been on the airwaves communicating, then she does have a chance to tighten this race in the next couple of weeks as she defines herself to the voters.”

The survey of Connecticut voters was conducted Oct. 19-21. The margin of error +/- 3 percentage points.