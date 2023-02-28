MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Polls will be open for special elections in three General Assembly districts in Connecticut until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

After the death of state Rep. Quentin Williams, Republican Deborah Kleckowski will face off against Democrat Kai Belton in the Middletown race for the 100th District.

Kleckowski is a former Common Council member, and Belton is a Middlesex Health mobile crisis unit clinician. Williams was killed in a wrong-way car crash on Jan. 5 on his way home from the inaugural ball, where he was sworn in to a third term.

In the 6th District, Democrat James Sanchez, a city council member, is running against a petitioning candidate, Jason Diaz. The district includes portions of Hartford and West Hartford. Edwin Vargas, first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012, resigned to take a new position as a professor at Central Connecticut State University.

In Stamford, Republican Olga Anastos is competing with the Democratic Anabel Figueroa in the 148th District.