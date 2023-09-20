HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The State Elections Enforcement Commission opened an investigation Wednesday into Bridgeport’s Democratic mayoral primary election after video surfaced of a woman allegedly stuffing ballots into a drop box.

Bridgeport police are also investigating claims of possible misconduct in the primary, specifically what was purported in the video and any possible breach of its security management system.

Mayor Joe Ganim spoke on-camera for the first time to News 8 Tuesday about the ballot controversy, saying that he stands for the integrity of this process and the matter is being looked into.

Ganim said they will get to the bottom of allegations that a city employee interfered in the race against him and John Gomes.

“We’ll get to the bottom of what happened, clearly, and make sure integrity stands tall and that we move forward to the November election, and hopefully another good four years for the city of Bridgeport,” Ganim told News 8.

The allegations stem from a video shared by Gomes. While he did not reveal how he got the video, he claims it shows a city employee stuffing absentee ballots into a drop box several times one week before the primary.

According to initial election results, Ganim appeared to have received 51% of the votes.

Gomes and his team could not say how many ballots they suspect were deposited but said on Monday that it was fistfuls at a time.

“This is bigger than John Gomes for mayor,” he said. “This is about the oppression of the people of Bridgeport.”

Gomes also took legal action Tuesday by filing a complaint in court.

“When there’s evidence that ballots have been counted that should not have been counted, or there were absentee ballot issues that shouldn’t be issued, the remedy is to go to court and ask a judge to take a look at it and order a new primary or even declare a winner,” said William Bloss, an attorney representing Gomes. “That is a power of a judge under law.”

News 8 has learned a city employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their name has not yet been released.

Several complaints have been filed with the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.