VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The unofficial results are in for Vernon’s special election for its town council seat.

Three weeks ago, the race for a town council seat in Vernon ended in an exact tie. Initial results from the general election showed Democrat Bill Dauphin and Republican Bill Campbell were separated by just two votes.

An automatic recount was triggered, which ended in an exact tie.

The Town of Vernon held a special election on Tuesday to break the tie between Dauphin and Campbell.

The town released unofficial results on Tuesday night which declared Dauphin as the winner.

The unofficial results mean the Vernon Town Council will be evenly split between six Republicans and six Democrats.