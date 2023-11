VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon will hold a special election after a race ended Tuesday in a tie between candidates.

A recount for the 12th seat on the Vernon Town Council was divided between Bill Dauphin and Bill Campbell, according to the Vernon Registrars of Voters. Both candidates received 2,693 votes.

The recount was completed Thursday.

The special election will be in about three weeks, according to the town. The 11 candidates who won will be sworn in before the special election is held.