NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Registrar of Voters in New London is busy getting ready for Election Day on Tuesday. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The state says there are a total of 2,237,198 registered voters in the state. There are more registered Democrats than Republicans, but there are more unaffiliated voters than members of either of those two parties.

When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they will need an ID with their name and photo, their name and address, or their name and signature.

This year, voters will be choosing their candidates for governor, state representative, and state senator, as well as U.S. Senators and U.S. Congressmen. There is also one referendum question on the ballot asking if the Constitution should be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting.

Connecticut is currently one of only four states which do not allow for some type of early voting.

“Our voting laws are determined by the Constitution, and so in order for any change to happen in how voting happens here in the state, we have to agree to open up the Constitution for a change,” said Rich Martin, New London Registrar of Voters.

Privacy booths as well as ballot boxes are set up for people registering to vote on Election Day. If you’ve already registered, you are supposed to go to your regular polling place.

Before you can even cast a ballot, the Registrar of Voters goes through an extensive process of checks and balances to make sure that you’re not already registered somewhere else, and that you haven’t voted anywhere else.