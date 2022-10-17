WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With three weeks to go until the general election, News 8 is hosting a debate Tuesday for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District race.

In one of the state’s most hotly contested congressional races, Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, is taking on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.

Watch the live debate starting at 7 p.m. on WTNH and WTNH.com.

Hayes was first elected to office in 2018, becoming the first African-American woman to represent Connecticut in Congress. She currently sits on the House of Representatives committees for education, labor and agriculture.

Logan served for two terms as state senator for the 17th district.

The district spans parts of Fairfield, Litchfield, New Haven and Hartford counties.

News 8 compiled a guide with everything you need to know before casting your vote in the midterm elections.