WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With three weeks to go until the general election, News 8 hosted a debate Tuesday for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District race at the Mattatuck Museum in downtown Waterbury.

It’s one of the state’s most hotly contested races. Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, a two-term incumbent, is taking on Republican George Logan, a former state senator.

Did you miss the debate? Watch it in its entirety in the video player above.

Below is a breakdown of each question and the candidates’ answers.

Inflation and Economic Relief

What would you do as a member of Congress to provide relief to working Americans?

Who do you blame for the inflation situation that we have right now?

If elected, what would you do to strengthen relationships with large employees to keep companies growing and prevent layoffs?

Crimes and Guns

In the wake of the death of two Bristol police officers, should there be a national ban on AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles and similar guns?

The latest state police statistics show an overall decline in Connecticut’s crime rate, but crimes such as rape and murder have seen an increase. Are the residents in the 5th district safe?

Marijuana

Do you support the Biden administration’s decision to pardon thousands of people for simple marijuana possession charges? Should marijuana be decriminalized at the federal level?

The Mixmaster: I-84 and Route 8 Interchange

What do you think is the best and most cost-efficient solution for repairing and rehabbing the Mixmaster in Waterbury?

Education

Do you support more federal aid that would help students and families who are struggling in urban districts like Waterbury?

Abortion Rights

What is your stance on abortion rights? Are there any restrictions at all on abortion that you would approve of? If so, what would they be?

Party Extremism

Would you define yourself as a “political moderate”? If so, can you give us some specific examples?

Prescription Drug Prices

Where do you stand on efforts to roll back reforms regarding prescription drug prices?

Student Loan Forgiveness

Do you support the president’s student loan forgiveness plan? What about helping curb costs for those looking to attend college?

Ukraine Foreign Policy

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, there are growing fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to using nuclear weapons. If that happens, how should the U.S. respond?

The Southern Border

What should be done to control the influx of people entering the U.S. at the southern border?

Congressional Leadership

Would Hayes vote to reelect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if the Democrats control the House? Would Logan vote for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) who is in line for a leadership position in the House next year?

George Logan’s Closing Statement

Jahana Hayes’ Closing Statement