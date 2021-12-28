Elicker outlines plan for distributing at-home COVID-19 tests

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker at a press conference in New Haven on Dec. 28, 2021.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker outlined the city’s plan for distributing at-home rapid COVID-19 tests provided by the state of Connecticut during a press conference Tuesday.

Elicker said the City of New Haven will receive 30,000 test kits, and each test kit has two tests inside. A total of 60,000 tests will be available to residents of New Haven.

City officials plan on distributing the kits in two ways:

Two mass distribution sites available for New Haven residents. One site will take place on Friday, Dec. 30, and the other will take place on Saturday, Dec. 31. Health Director Maritza Bond said information regarding locations and times will be released Wednesday.

Nonprofits and community partners that work with vulnerable populations will get some of the tests.

City officials encourage residents returning to work, potentially exposing others to the coronavirus, or families that have children going back to school, to get tests.

N95 masks will also be distributed, Bond said.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday the state will distribute three million at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and six million N95 facemasks starting Thursday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said 500,000 iHealth kits – each containing two tests for a total of one million tests – will be set aside for the general public. Distribution of these kits to the general public is scheduled to begin Thursday, Dec. 30, and is expected to run through the first week of January.

State officials said details of the distribution of the kits and N95 masks to the general public are still being finalized.

“It’s going to be up to our municipal partners to determine how that distribution will work,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said Monday.

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continue throughout the school year, while supplies last, Lamont said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.