NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker will be announcing a nominee for the next permanent Chief of Police for the city.

The announcement comes after former interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez retired from the police department on May 13.

Elicker nominated Dominguez to be permanent chief, but his nomination was rejected by the Board of Alders. The plan was to keep Dominguez in the role until a new chief was named, but a lawsuit was filed, claiming the city charter was violated by keeping her in this interim position for more than six months.

Dominguez told News 8 she decided to retire early, keeping her department in mind.

On Monday at 11 a.m. Elicker is expected to announce his new nominee for police chief. He will be joined by Acting Police Chief Regina Rush-Kittle and the nominee.

