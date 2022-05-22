Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — The Emmanuel Lutheran Church did its part to help parents during the baby formula shortage by hosting a free giveaway of the scarce product.

Some parents had to travel great distances to the church in order to feed their infants, including New Haven resident Alexis Ayala.

“I drove from New Haven, it’s a 48-minute drive,” Ayala said. “Just to get formula.”

Naomi Ngoma, the church’s community life and outreach director, said the event drew great interest from local residents and families.

“We already have a food pantry here in Emmanuel, and one of the things that we pride ourselves on is having relationships with our clients,” Ngoma said.

The formula given out in Hartford came from Connecticut Foodshare, a non-profit food bank in Wallingford.