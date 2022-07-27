BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are searching for a woman who went missing from a state office building on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said troopers responded to a state office building on Lafayette Street in Bridgeport for the report of a missing woman identified as 47-year-old Jessica Miller.

Miller was last seen in the building around 2:30 p.m. It was reported that she left the building around 2:36 p.m. and began walking east on Fairfield Avenue.

Miller was last seen wearing long khaki pants and a white long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Troop G at 203-696-2500.