ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A community conversation will be held on Tuesday night at Enfield High School after a football player was called a racial slur.

The incident happened earlier this month while members of the team were going door-to-door to fundraise for the upcoming season.

“He didn’t even make it to her door. He literally made it to the side of the driveway as she started to scream at him,” said Kelly Jackson, the student’s mother. “Then told him he would shoot him and then proceeded to berate him as he walked away.”

“We’re inviting members of the community to bring their own chair and have a conversation maybe specifically about that incident, how it made them feel, how they generally feel about Enfield’s position on equity, inclusion, diversity, all of those things that are important to have those conversations,” said Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Enfield Town Manager.

Enfield police say someone did admit to using a slur towards the student, but the use of the slur on its own was not deemed illegal.

The superintendent says there’s no place for what happened.

The community conversation starts at 5:30 p.m.

