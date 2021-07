ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield Police are looking to identify a person who is accused of causing damage to school property.

Police said an individual was captured on surveillance footage on July 4, riding an ATV on the Parkman School property.

The person caused extensive damage to both the field and the playground.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to contact Enfield police. Information can be emailed to kragion@enfield.org or messaged to the police department’s Facebook page.