NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday was the first Access Health CT Enrollment Fair for the Covered Ct Program.

It’s a system designed and funded by the state to provide health insurance, dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation to eligible people.

Saturday’s event was in Norwich, and the next event is Wednesday in Hartford. There will be additional events in Bridgeport, New Haven, Torrington and Waterbury.

The link to register to these events is here.