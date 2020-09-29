Calls to revitalize Transfer Act, DEEP says will create more investment in communities with contaminated sites

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A call to revitalize the Transfer Act and invest in the future of Connecticut cities that are dealing with contaminated industrial sites.

Lawmakers gathered in Waterbury Tuesday, highlighting the Transfer Act during the Special Legislative Session.

The Transfer Act regulates contamination and cleanup of sites around the state. It focuses a lot of that cleanup when properties are transferred or sold. DEEP says this is when many properties escape review or oversite if they have high-risk contamination.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes says bringing the Transfer Act up-to-date during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would create more investment in communities, especially in those like Waterbury with industrial sites that have decades of contamination, all near where families are living.

“These are places, locations with the right regulatory framework in place can become thriving job centers and more healthy places for people to live and to work,” Dykes said.

CT is one of the only two states that regulates these contaminated properties through a Transfer Act.