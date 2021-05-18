Can eating local honey made from local pollen help with congestion?

Conn. (WTNH) — Some Connecticut farms and small grocers tell us more and more people are looking for local honey. Many believe if you eat local honey made from local pollen, it can help with congestion.

But Yale Medicine Allergist Dr. Gary Soffer says while honey can soothe a sore throat, studies show it will not prevent congestion. That’s because the pollen that makes you sick is airborne. It’s not the pollen that bees use from flowers to make honey.

Dr. Gary Soffer, Yale School of Medicine, Allergist & Immunologist says, “There are people that swear by this. Are you telling me that it is all in their head? I’m tell you that there is a study out of Connecticut actually that showed it really didn’t improve symptoms beyond placebo. I do want to say though that I love talking about local agriculture and I think it’s really important to support your local farmer. So, go out there and buy that local honey. I just wouldn’t expect it to improve your allergies.”

So what can you do? He says try to keep the windows closed during the day, take a shower before you get into bed to get the pollen off, and remember that masks can help block the pollen.