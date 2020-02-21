Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station conducts first statewide tick surveillance

(WTNH) — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station announced the results of its first statewide tick surveillance effort.

Researchers collected more than 2,500 ticks at 40 sites across Connecticut from April through October. Nearly half of the ticks tested had Lyme disease. Deer ticks were the most commonly collected species followed by the American Dog ticks.

Two newly identified emerging species – the Lone Star and Asian Long-horned ticks – were identified in both Fairfield and New London counties.