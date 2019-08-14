Connecticut joins multi-state lawsuit against EPA’s new ‘Dirty Power’ rule

(WTNH) — Connecticut is among 22 states suing the Trump Administration over new coal rules.

In June, the EPA eliminated the agency’s Clean Power Plan and eased restrictions on coal-powered plants. The lawsuit says that violates the federal Clean Air Act because it does not meaningfully replace power plants’ greenhouse gas emissions.

State Attorney General William Tong says the roll back will prolong the nation’s reliance on coal while obstructing progress on clean energy generation.

