CT joins multi-state, bi-partisan effort to eliminate emissions from larger vehicles by 2050

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is taking a big step to become greener and reduce air pollution.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Wednesday the state is joining 14 other states and Washington D.C. to eradicate the emissions of larger vehicles.

DEEP said many states including Connecticut have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help each other “advance and accelerate the market for electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.”

The specific vehicles affected by the MOU include:

large pickup trucks and vans

delivery trucks

box trucks

school and transit buses

long-haul delivery trucks (big-rigs).

By 2030, the states want at least 30% of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV), and want to reach all 100% of those vehicles by 2050.

Connecticut’s transportation sector produces 70% of smog and 38% of greenhouse gasses in the state, according to DEEP. The state hopes to reduce the air and smog pollution in Connecticut and around the Tri-state region.

DEEP added that both the cities of “New Haven and Hartford rank in the top 20 of the 100 largest U.S. cities where it is most challenging to live with asthma.”

Governor Ned Lamont is expected to discuss Connecticut’s involvement in the MOU later Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. That event will be streamed on WTNH.com.

Web Extra: Read the Memorandum of Understanding to advance market for larger electric vehicles