DEEP: Developer for Bridgeport offshore wind project selected

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A developer for constructing an offshore wind facility in Bridgeport has been selected.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced Thursday they have selected Vineyard Wind to move forward with their proposed Park City Wind Project.

Vineyard Wind’s proposal claims their project will provide the equivalent of 14 percent of the state’s electricity supply, the largest purchase of renewable energy in Connecticut’s history, according to DEEP.

The project is expected to bring in around $890 million in direct economic development in the state and will create around 2,800 full-time jobs.

Once the facility is up and running, it will help Connecticut avoid emitting more than 25 million tons of carbon dioxide into the environment. It will also improve electric grid reliability in the wintertime, which will help the state transition away from relying on natural gas power pants.

DEEP says this project is a major step to providing 100 percent zero-carbon electricity for the state by 2040, which is one of Governor Ned Lamont’s goals.

“Connecticut is diversifying its offshore wind portfolio with this latest procurement selection, which sets up Connecticut as a regional leader in the creation of a thriving industry that will bring tangible benefits for our state and the entire region,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

CT DEEP started requesting offshore wind plan proposals earlier this year, per state law to An Act Concerning The Procurement of Energy Derived from Offshore Wind. Governor Lamont signed the Act in June 2019.

The offshore wind development group will work with the state’s electric distribution companies, United Illuminating and Eversource. They are currently negotiating a 20-year contract.

DEEP says the resulting contracts will be subject to review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA).

The Park City Wind Project is expected to be complete in 2025.